UPDATE 2 - US Labor Secretary Acosta Defends Handling of Epstein Case, House Calls for Hearing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) US Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Wednesday defended a non-prosecution agreement he had approved more than ten years ago with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and rejected calls demanding that he resign.

"There is a value to a sure guilty plea because letting him [Epstein] walk, letting what the state attorney was ready to do go forward, would have been absolutely awful," Acosta said.

Acosta explained the goal was to put Epstein behind bars, ensure he registers as a sex offender, provide his victims with the means to seek restitution and protect the public by putting them on notice that a sexual offender was in their midst.

"He's a bad man and he needs to be put away," Acosta said.

The Labor Secretary also said his relationship with President Donald Trump is outstanding, adding that he serves at the president's pleasure.

On Tuesday, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as well as several Democratic presidential candidates called on Acosta to resign in connection with his role in the Epstein plea deal that has been criticized as too lenient.

US authorities on Monday formally charged Epstein with sex trafficking and conspiracy after he allegedly abused dozens of underage girls more than a decade ago.

Epstein was previously targeted by an investigation in 2005 over allegations that he solicited sexual services from girls as young as 14 or 15 years, and allegedly loaned the girls to other people for sexual exploits.

However, Epstein reached a plea deal with prosecutors by pleading guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution and serving 13 months in prison.

As a US attorney in Florida, Acosta decided at the time not to prosecute Epstein on Federal sex trafficking charges, but agreed to the lesser counts.

US Senator Tim Kaine in a statement later on Wednesday said Acosta is trying to defend the indefensible and put a "monstrous predator" above survivors of sexual abuse. Acosta, Kaine added, must step down as Labor Secretary.

The Chairmen of the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform said they sent a letter inviting Acosta to testify at a public hearing on July 23 to examine his actions in authorizing a non-prosecution agreement for Epstein.