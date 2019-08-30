UPDATE 2 - US Lifts Methane Regulations to Boost Big Oil, Sparking Lawsuit Threats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Trump administration plan to ease restrictions related to methane leaks will save hundreds of millions of Dollars for oil and gas corporations, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler said on Thursday.

"EPA's proposal delivers on President Trump's executive order and removes unnecessary and duplicative regulatory burdens from the oil and gas industry," Wheeler said in a press release. "Since 1990, natural gas production in the United States has almost doubled while methane emissions across the natural gas industry have fallen by nearly 15 percent. Our regulations should not stifle this innovation and progress."

The decision, the release added, will save the oil and gas industry "millions of dollars" in compliance costs each year.

The proposal would end methane emission limits on oil and gas well completions, pumps, controllers, compressors, natural gas processing plants and storage tanks, while retaining limits on emissions of ozone-forming volatile organic compounds (VOCs), according to the same release.

The controls to reduce VOCs emissions also reduce methane so separate limitations for the oil and gas industries are redundant, the release said.

Wheeler added that methane is the Primary component of natural gas, a valuable commodity. As a result, the industry has an incentive to minimize leaks.

EPA's regulatory impact analysis estimates that the proposal would save the oil and natural gas industry $97-$123 million by 2025, according to the release.

Environmentalists have criticized the proposal as a setback to efforts to fight climate change since methane is a potent greenhouse gas.

Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) Climate & Clean Energy Director, David Doniger, blasted the profit-driven decision and said his organization is ready to take action.

"The Trump EPA is eager to give the oil and gas industry a free pass to keep leaking enormous amounts of climate pollution into the air. We simply cannot protect our children and grandchildren from climate catastrophe if EPA lets this industry off scot-free. If EPA moves forward with this reckless and sinister proposal, we will see them in court," Doniger said.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra denounced the Trump administration for going backwards as the world faces a catastrophic climate emergency.

"We're ready to fight this senseless decision by the EPA, whose own scientists have warned against actions such as the one that the agency has announced today. The EPA has made a monumentally stupid decision with this rule, and we have too much to lose to let it go," Becerra said in a statement on Thursday.

The California Attorney General also pointed out that the sector in question is the largest industrial source of methane emissions - a greenhouse gas he said is "86 times more potent than carbon dioxide in its ability to trap heat over a 20-year timeframe."