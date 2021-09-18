UrduPoint.com

UPDATE 2 - US Military Admits Kabul Airstrike Killed 10 Civilians, No Terrorists

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:40 AM

UPDATE 2 - US Military Admits Kabul Airstrike Killed 10 Civilians, No Terrorists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The August 29 US airstrike in Kabul killed 10 civilians including seven children, but not any members of the IS-K terror group (Islamic State Khorasan Province, banned in Russia), Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie said during a press briefing at the Pentagon.

"I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike. Moreover, we now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to US forces," McKenzie said on Friday.

McKenzie said that in the 36 hours preceding the strike, the US military commanders on the ground received over 60 pieces of intelligence which pointed to imminent threats to the American forces at Kabul airport. A white Toyota Corolla was the most recurring aspect of the intelligence that described the car as a key element in the next attack but this appeared to be wrong.

The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement on Friday has offered condolences to the family members of those who were mistakenly killed in the drone attack, including Zamarai Ahmadi, who worked for humanitarian organization Nutrition and education International. He added that the investigation has not found any link between Ahmadi and ISIS-K (banned in Russia).

The head of the Pentagon has also initiated a review of the completed investigation into the drone attack that was conducted by US Central Command, the statement said.

On August 29, two days after an explosion at the Kabul airport took the lives of 13 American soldiers and dozens of Afghan citizens, the US carried out an airstrike targeting terrorists in a car, which was reportedly carrying explosives and posed an immediate threat to the airport. Although the US military originally reported no casualties apart from two terrorists in the car, the US media said the airstrike actually killed around ten innocent Kabul residents.

On September 11, the New York Times identified the target of the US drone strike as Zemarai Ahmadi, an electrical engineer for the US non-governmental organization Nutrition and Education International, and in this way calling into question the Pentagon statements about the attack.

When asked about the fresh evidence published by The New York Times, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told Sputnik the strike was based on "good intelligence."

The timing of the tragic error comes as The White House has been under fire for its handling of the Afghan exit and poorly planned evacuation of Kabul, which some experts likened to the United States' final moments in Saigon, when the Vietnam War ended.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Afghanistan Kabul Fire Education Russia Pentagon White House Vehicle Car Died Austin New York United States Vietnam August September Family Media From Toyota Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State for International Trade, Pres ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

2 hours ago
 Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

2 hours ago
 Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Ta ..

Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Take Place in Dushanbe

2 hours ago
 England eases Covid travel curbs

England eases Covid travel curbs

2 hours ago
 Biden announces methane gas cuts goal ahead of UN ..

Biden announces methane gas cuts goal ahead of UN climate summit

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.