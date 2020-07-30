UrduPoint.com
UPDATE 2 - US Sanctions Assad's Son, First Division Of The Syrian Arab Army - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad's son Hafez Assad and the First Division of the Syrian Arab Army, among other individuals and entities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are designating Zuhair Tawfiq al-Assad and the First Division of the Syrian Arab Army pursuant to EO 13894 Section 2(a)(i)(A), in addition to Zuhair Tawfiq al Assad's adult son, Karam al-Assad, under Section 2(a)(ii)," Pompeo said. "Among today's actions, we are also designating Bashar al-Assad's adult son Hafez al-Assad pursuant to EO 13894 Section 2(a)(ii)."

Pompeo said the president's son and the First Division were among 14 new designations under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law in December.

The Treasury Department said in a separate statement that of the new designations, one individual and nine entities were targeted for allegedly supporting corrupt reconstruction efforts by President Assad.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement later in the day that the United States will impose additional sanctions on Syrian entities as part of a sustained campaign to oust Syrian President Bashar al Assad.

Sanctions freeze all property and assets in the United States, or controlled by US persons, and prohibit business dealings with US citizens or permanent residents.

