UPDATE 2 - US Senate Approves $1Trln Infrastructure Bill, Some Republicans Slam 'Wasteful' Spending

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The US Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure package, sending the measure to the House for consideration.

The Senate passed the legislation with a 69-30 vote on Tuesday, receiving votes from prominent Republicans such as minority leader Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham.

The bill includes $550 billion in new spending for bridges, roads, water infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, strengthening energy grids, and expanding internet access across the United States.

The measure also funds social programs, including COVID-19 relief assistance.

The House of Representatives will take up the bill when lawmakers reconvene at the Capitol in late September after taking a couple of weeks off.

However, a handful of senators released statements slamming what they saw as a suspicious process and wasteful spending.

"The bill was negotiated in secret, rushed through the process without meaningful opportunities to have input, and adds a net increase of $350 billion to the national debt. I can't vote for a bill like that," Senator Macro Rubio said in a statement after Tuesday's vote.

Senator Mike Lee said he was disappointed that the Senate passed the "irresponsible" package.

"It drastically expands Federal power; it increases spending without legitimate 'pay-fors'; it exacerbates our already dangerous inflation; and it facilitates burdensome taxes and regulations that will hamper and harm our infrastructure," Lee said in a statement.

Lee said it is for these reasons that he is also concerned with the $3.5 trillion budget plan the Senate is working on now, which is due for a vote near midnight or early on Wednesday.