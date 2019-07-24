UrduPoint.com
UPDATE 2 - US Senate Confirms Army Chief Mark Esper As Defense Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The US Senate confirmed Army Secretary Mark Esper as Secretary of Defense Tuesday, filling a key post in President Donald Trump's Cabinet that had been vacant since the resignation of James Mattis in December.

The bipartisan 90-8 vote confirmed the nomination of Esper, who has served as defense chief in an acting capacity for the past month.

"The nominee is beyond qualified, his record of public service is beyond impressive," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said prior to the vote. "His commitment to serving our service members is beyond obvious and the need for a Senate-confirmed secretary of defense is beyond urgent."

In a confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee earlier in June, Esper discussed challenges from Iran, China and Russia, and he defended his record as a lobbyist for defense contractor Raytheon prior to joining the Trump administration.

He was not asked a single question about continuing involvement of US forces in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere.

US Democratic Senator Jeanne Sheehan, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee who voted to approve Esper, called on the new Pentagon chief to stand strong against White House interference.

"As Secretary of Defense, it will be critical that Secretary Esper deliver hard truths to the Commander in Chief, and resist political interference in the Department's policies and missions," Sheehan said after the vote on Tuesday.

Republican US Senator Lamar Alexander and several of his colleagues in separate statements applauded the vote and said Esper is the right man for the job during this critical time.

Esper stepped in after the previous nominee, Patrick Shanahan, withdrew his nomination and also resigned as acting defense secretary amid reports about possible domestic violence in a marriage that ended in divorce eight years earlier.

Shanahan had served as acting defense chief since Mattis' December resignation, reportedly over a disagreement over plans by President Donald Trump to withdraw US troops from Syria.

