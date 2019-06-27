UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - US Senate Passes Own Version Of $4.6Bln Border Humanitarian Aid Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:50 AM

UPDATE 2 - US Senate Passes Own Version of $4.6Bln Border Humanitarian Aid Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The US Senate passed its own version of the $4.6-billion southern border humanitarian aid bill that will now head to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Earlier in the day, the Senate rejected a similar measure passed in the House of Representatives.

The Senate voted 84-8 on Wednesday to pass the measure that seeks to address the influx of migrants arriving at the US border with Mexico before funding runs out in July.

The Senate bill, unlike the House bill, provides additional funding for the Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Department.

US Senator Marco Rubio in a press release said House Democrats must end their partisan agenda and pass the newly-approved Senate version of the bill given the House measure has no chance of becoming law.

"If Speaker Pelosi wants to address the humanitarian crisis on our southern border with the seriousness it deserves, she will put the bipartisan Senate bill on the House floor without delay," Rubio said later on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said he talked to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the chamber's humanitarian aid bill that was passed on Tuesday. The bill secures $4.5 billion in emergency spending to address the crisis at the border, including funding for legal assistance; food, water and medical services; and support services for unaccompanied children.

Trump said in an interview that he was not happy with the House humanitarian aid bill as it does not include any money for border protection.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

Related Topics

Senate Water Trump Nancy United States Mexico Chamber Money February July Democrats Border From Billion

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

4 hours ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

4 hours ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

5 hours ago

Global demand for airline pilot drives major growt ..

5 hours ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.