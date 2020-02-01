UPDATE 2 - US Senate Prepares to Conclude Impeachment Trial in 'Coming Days' - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) US Republican senators said they expect to conclude the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in coming days with a final vote scheduled for Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Senate voted 51-49 to not allow additional witnesses in the trial.

"Senators will now confer among ourselves, with the House Managers, and with the President's counsel to determine next steps as we prepare to conclude the trial in the coming days," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday.

Senator Mike Braun told reporters later on Friday that they hope to have the final votes on the articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

McConnell after the vote released a resolution that outlines the final steps of the impeachment process.

Arguments are expected to begin at 11:00 a.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT) on Monday and shall not exceed four hours.

The chamber will then adjourn until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, "at which time the Senate, without intervening action or debate shall vote on the Articles of Impeachment," the resolution stated.

Senate Democrats wanted former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify after an unpublished manuscript of his forthcoming book states Trump ordered him to help pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.