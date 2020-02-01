UPDATE 2 - US Senate Votes to Not Allow Additional Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The US Senate has voted to not allow additional witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, which paves the way for a final vote on whether to acquit the US president.

The Senate voted 51-49 on Friday to not allow additional witnesses or documents in the impeachment trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a statement after the vote said that the impeachment trial is expected to conclude in the "coming days."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the failed vote is a grand tragedy and that the Senate turned away from truth.

He added that he will meet with his colleagues to discuss the next steps.

All 47 Democratic members of the Senate voted in favor of hearing from witnesses while 51 of the 53 Republicans voted against.

The only two senators to cross party lines were Republicans Mitt Romney and Susan Collins who voted in favor of witnsesses and more evidence.

It is unclear how they will likely vote regarding whether or not to acquit.

The final Senate vote to render a verdict on the impeachment articles is expected to take place on Wednesday, Republican lawmakers told media.

It will require a two-thirds majority of Senators - or 66 votes - in order to remove the president from office.

Senate Democrats wanted former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify after an unpublished manuscript of his forthcoming book states Trump ordered him to help pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Shortly after the vote on Friday, Trump tweeted a scorecard that showed Democrats with 17 witnesses and Republicans with zero.