UPDATE 2 - US Space Command Says Russia Tested Direct-Ascent Anti-Satellite Missile

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The US Space Command said that Russia has conducted a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile test earlier in the day.

"US Space Command is aware and tracking Russia's direct-ascent anti-satellite (DA-ASAT) missile test today," the command said in a statement on Wednesday.

The US Space Command said that Russia's missile system is capable of destroying satellites in low Earth orbit and that Wednesday's test followed Russia's on-orbit tests, which the United States drew attention to in February.

"These satellites, which behaved similar to previous Russian satellites that exhibited characteristics of a space weapon, conducted maneuvers near a US government satellite that would be interpreted as irresponsible and potentially threatening in any other domain," the release said.

The US officials earlier expressed concern over suspicious movements of the Russian Kosmos 2542 satellite, which allegedly made a series of maneuvers in late January to get closer to the National Reconnaissance Office satellite USA 245.

The Russian foreign ministry said Washington was trying to use allegations that a Russian inspector satellite was "chasing" a US reconnaissance satellite as an excuse to fuel an arms race in space, which could lead to the destruction of the existing security balance in space.

Russia has repeatedly suggested to the United States concluding an agreement to not militarize space, but Washington has refused Moscow's proposals.

US Space Command head Gen. John Raymond stated in the release on Wednesday that the United States was interested in safe and stable conditions for space activities.

"Russia's DA-ASAT test provides yet another example that the threats to US and allied space systems are real, serious and growing," Raymond said.

The Trump administration created the US Space Force last December with a stated goal to maintain and enhance the Defense Department's competitive edge in space and protect US and allied interests.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley then said that space is not just a place from which the US military will support combat operations in other domains, but a warfighting domain in and of itself.

The Russian foreign ministry stressed in February that the implementation of US military plans in space would cause irreparable damage to the existing space security system.