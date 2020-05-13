UPDATE 2 - US States Returning Russian Ventilators, Probe Findings to Determine Future Use - FEMA

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) US states will return Russian ventilators to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and future use of the equipment will be determined by the conclusions of Moscow's probe into the hospital fire, a FEMA spokesperson told Sputnik.

Russian's Ministry of Emergencies said earlier in the day the fire at St. George Hospital in St. Petersburg could have been caused by a ventilator in an intensive care unit treating novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients. Russia sent similar ventilators to the United States last month to help fight the pandemic.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the [US] states are returning the ventilators to FEMA. The conclusion(s) of the investigation being conducted by the Russian authorities into the fire in St. Petersburg will help inform our decision regarding any future use of the ventilators," the FEMA spokesperson said on Tuesday. "The ventilators have not been deployed to hospitals."

The FEMA official said at the beginning of April Russia sent a shipment of medical supplies, including Aventa M ventilators, to the United States.

"At the time, a severe ventilator shortage was projected in New York (NY) and New Jersey (NJ), so the ventilators were delivered to warehouses owned by the two states.

Thankfully, the flattening curve meant these ventilators were not needed, but they were held in reserve in case the situations in NY and NJ worsened," the spokesperson added.

The United States purchased medical supplies from Russia, including ventilators and personal protection equipment, after the March 30 telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters she just learned about and did not have any comments on the hospital fire in Russia possibly caused by a ventilator similar to some that were shipped to the United States.

Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik on Tuesday the fire could have been caused by a short-circuit failure.

At least five people were killed in the affected intensive care unit and as many as 150 patients and staffers were evacuated.

The Russian Investigative Committee said it was launching a criminal probe into the incident.