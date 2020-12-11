UPDATE 2 - US Still Probing Alleged Russian Bounties in Afghanistan But Has Found No Proof - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The United States is still investigating reports of alleged Russian bounties on US and allied soldiers in Afghanistan , however, it has not found any proof, Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Frank McKenzie said on Thursday.

"It [investigation] is not closed, because we never close investigations that involve potential threats against US forces," McKenzie said in an interview with Defense One. "Nothing has changed since my position of last September. We just have not been able to prove it, we don't see it. We look all the time at potential threats to our forces in Afghanistan... We just don't see it, but it's not because we are not looking at it, we are looking at it very hard.

"

In June, the New York Times reported that US intelligence had informed President Donald Trump in a February daily briefing about a suspected effort by Russia to place bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump previously called the article a hoax, while White House officials and senior US military leaders publicly said that the intelligence was not convincing.

Russia denied the claim as another fake story that was part of the political infighting in the United States.

The Taliban movement also denied the allegations.