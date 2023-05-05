UPDATE 2 - Vucic Calls Second Mass Shooting in Serbia 'Attack on Whole Country'

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The gun attack reported overnight in the Serbian municipality of Mladenovac, near Belgrade, the second such shooting in just two days, was an attack on the whole of Serbia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

Serbian media reported that at least eight people were killed and 14 others suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting on Thursday night. The suspect, 21-year-old Uros Blazic, reportedly had an argument with a police officer at a schoolyard, after which he took a firearm from his house, shot the officer, his sister and another person in the village of Dubona. He fled the scene and went on a rampage in the neighboring village of Sepsin.

"A repeated mass criminal attack, after a shooting aimed at our children, at everyone who happened to be there by accident... this is an attack on the whole country," Vucic said in an address to the nation.

The perpetrator was detained and "will never leave prison," the president added.

Vucic called the shooting an act of terrorism. He said he suggested to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Friday bringing back capital punishment but the government rejected the proposal, citing human rights conventions.

The shooting spree came a day after the Balkan nation was left reeling by a fatal shooting at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. A 13-year-old student opened fire on his classmates, killing eight as well as a security guard. A further six children and a teacher were wounded. Serbia declared a three-day national mourning starting Friday.

Vucic promised that the national police would step up training, taking on 1,200 new officers so that a police presence could be guaranteed in every school within a year. Serbia estimates that there are some 765,000 civilian-held firearms in a country with a population of 6.5 million.