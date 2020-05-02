UPDATE 2 - White House Blocks Fauci From Testifying on COVID-19 Response - House Panel Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The White House has blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior health official on the Coronavirus Task Force, from testifying on the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, House Appropriations Committee spokesperson Evan Hollander said in a statement.

"The Appropriations Committee sought Dr. Anthony Fauci as a witness at next week's Labor-HHS-Education Subcommittee hearing on COVID-19 response," Hollander said as quoted by CNN on Friday. "We have been informed by an administration official that the White House has blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying."

In a separate statement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said it would be counterproductive to have Fauci testify before Congress while dealing with the ongoing battle against the pandemic.

The United States, as of Friday evening, has 1,098,565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and about 64,600 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

US Congressman Don Beyer, a Democrat, took to twitter to express outrage over the administration's decision to not allow Fauci to testify.

"The American people need and deserve to hear the officials in charge of fighting this pandemic answer questions from their Representatives about their government's response," Beyer said in a tweet. "Blocking Dr. Fauci's testimony is an utterly damning indictment of the Trump Administration's response."

Fauci and Trump have contradicted each other at times when giving health advice to the US public amid the pandemic. While Trump downplayed the seriousness of the outbreak at the beginning and supports reopening the American economy soon, Fauci has been more cautious of such a move and projected that the COVID-19 outbreak would have a devastating impact in the United States.