UPDATE 2 - White House Releases Trump-Zelenskyy Call Transcript, Escalating Impeachment Debate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The White House on Wednesday released the official transcript of a July phone conversation that revealed President Donald Trump asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cooperate on a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter, sparking a debate between Republican and Democratic lawmakers over impeachment.

The White House released the transcript just one day after the House launched a formal impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump pressed Zelenskyy to investigate the scandal involving Joe Biden stopping a Ukrainian investigation into Hunter Biden's alleged criminal activity in order to boost his 2020 re-election bid.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great," Trump told Zelenskyy during the July 25 call, according to the transcript. "Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it... It sounds horrible to me."

The transcript also shows that Trump asked Zelenskyy to speak to his attorney Rudy Giuliani and US Attorney General William Barr about the Biden case. Zelenskyy assured Trump that Ukraine's next prosecutor general would be "100 percent my person" and would look into the Biden case.

Trump and Zelenskyy mentioned during the conversation the lack of support for Ukraine from European countries such as France and Germany.

Moreover, Zelenskyy told Trump that Ukraine is "almost ready" to purchase more Javelin anti-tank missile systems from the United States.

On Tuesday, Trump authorized the release of the transcript of the phone call with Zelenskyy and called the Democrats' impeachment inquiry "witch hunt garbage."

Several Democratic lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressman Adam Schiff said the call revealed corruption and supports the impeachment inquiry.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers such as Senator Lindsey Graham, Congressman Jim Jordan and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said the call shows Trump did not break any laws and that Democrats are just trying to undo the US president's 2016 election.

Last week, US media reported citing a whistleblower's complaint that during the July phone call Trump urged Zelenskyy to cooperate in a probe of Hunter Biden's business dealings with a Ukraine gas company. In 2016, Biden admitted publicly to having threatened the Ukraine authorities with pulling $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not fire the prosecutor in charge of the case against his son.