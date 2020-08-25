UPDATE 2 - Wisconsin Authorizes National Guard Deployment after Police Shoot Black Man - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a statement on Monday that he has authorized the deployment of National Guard troops to the city of Kenosha after violent protests erupted following an officer-involved shooting of a black man.

"This is a limited mobilization of the National Guard focused on supporting the needs of local first responders to protect critical infrastructure, such as utilities and fire stations, and to ensure Kenoshians are able to assemble safely," Evers said on Monday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper reported that roughly 125 National Guards troops will be deployed in Kenosha on Monday night.

The man shot by police on Sunday has been identified as Jacob Blake, who is in stable condition after coming out of surgery on earlier in the day. Blake was trying to break up a fight between two women when police officers arrived and reportedly attempted to talk with Blake who was not interested and started putting his children in his car.

Police officers shot Blake multiple times as he was trying to leave, media reported.

Angered residents took to the streets of Kenosha following news of the shooting. Law enforcement officers pushed the protesters back from the police department building, used tear gas and authorities declared a city-wide curfew.

Later in the day, a senior administration official told reporters US Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department is looking into the situation.

"Were still investigating and trying to determine what happened," the official said as quoted in a White House pool report.

A top official will speak to Barr and brief President Donald Trump tonight, the official added.