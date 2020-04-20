UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 3 - Federal Officer, Over Dozen Others Dead In Rampage In Canada's Nova Scotia - Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:50 AM

UPDATE 3 - Federal Officer, Over Dozen Others Dead in Rampage in Canada's Nova Scotia - Officials

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A Canadian Federal police officer and more than a dozen others have died after a gunman went on a shooting rampage across the province of Nova Scotia, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said at a press conference.

The suspect, Gabriel Wortman, has been neutralized, the country's federal police agency confirmed.

"In excess of 10 people have been killed but the investigation is still ongoing," Chief Superintendent Chris Leather, the agency's Criminal Operations Officer in the province said on Sunday. "There are several locations across the province where persons have been killed."

CTV reported citing RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki that 14 people, including the gunman, died in the shooting. CBC cited Lucki as saying that there were at least 16 victims, besides the shooter. According to the RCMP commissioner, the deadly incident is not terror-related.

Nova Scotia RCMP Commanding Officer, Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman said that 23-year-veteran of the force, Heidi Stevenson, was killed in line of duty responding to active shooter situation.

Another responding officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury and is recovering.

The RCMP alleges that Wortman, 51, used a mock RCMP uniform and squad car to carry out several murders and set fires at multiple scenes across the province. Leather said that the use of such equipment suggests that the rampage was premeditated, adding, however, that the attack appears to be random in nature and that some of the victims did not have a relationship with the assailant.

Leather said that the investigation is in its early stages and that the motive is under investigation.

Earlier, the provincial office of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police wrote on Twitter that they had detained a gunman, identified as Gabriel Wortman, who opened fire in the rural community of Portapique, killing an unspecified amount of people on Sunday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his condolences to the victims of the shooting spree and also praised the actions of law enforcement.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Prime Minister Police Twitter Car Died Justin Trudeau Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far fro ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis offers incentives, exemption p ..

6 hours ago

Emirates Fatwa Council discusses jurisprudence upd ..

6 hours ago

Emirati director shares tips with promising stay-a ..

6 hours ago

AGFE awards scholarships for online Master&#039;s ..

6 hours ago

160 British nationals repatriated from India

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.