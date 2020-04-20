(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A Canadian Federal police officer and more than a dozen others have died after a gunman went on a shooting rampage across the province of Nova Scotia, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said at a press conference.

The suspect, Gabriel Wortman, has been neutralized, the country's federal police agency confirmed.

"In excess of 10 people have been killed but the investigation is still ongoing," Chief Superintendent Chris Leather, the agency's Criminal Operations Officer in the province said on Sunday. "There are several locations across the province where persons have been killed."

CTV reported citing RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki that 14 people, including the gunman, died in the shooting. CBC cited Lucki as saying that there were at least 16 victims, besides the shooter. According to the RCMP commissioner, the deadly incident is not terror-related.

Nova Scotia RCMP Commanding Officer, Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman said that 23-year-veteran of the force, Heidi Stevenson, was killed in line of duty responding to active shooter situation.

Another responding officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury and is recovering.

The RCMP alleges that Wortman, 51, used a mock RCMP uniform and squad car to carry out several murders and set fires at multiple scenes across the province. Leather said that the use of such equipment suggests that the rampage was premeditated, adding, however, that the attack appears to be random in nature and that some of the victims did not have a relationship with the assailant.

Leather said that the investigation is in its early stages and that the motive is under investigation.

Earlier, the provincial office of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police wrote on Twitter that they had detained a gunman, identified as Gabriel Wortman, who opened fire in the rural community of Portapique, killing an unspecified amount of people on Sunday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his condolences to the victims of the shooting spree and also praised the actions of law enforcement.