ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) A firefighter was killed while responding to a massive blaze that broke out at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik that 50 people were evacuated from a six-story historical building. Two of them sustained burn injuries.

"The body of a deceased firefighter has been found," the spokesperson said, noting that the man was first listed as missing.

The official added that two other firemen received major burn injuries.

At the moment, all firefighters have left the burning building over the risks of its collapse.

Special equipment is currently being installed 150-200 meters (492-656 feet) from the site to use water from the Neva River.

According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, the fire has spread over 4,000 square meters of space, and the blaze engulfed all the floors of the building and had the roof collapse.

It added that a helicopter was set to take off to extinguish the fire, which spread to a neighboring industrial building, a correspondent reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry deployed two Mi-8 helicopters to help extinguish the blaze.

In the meantime, the prosecutor's office of the St. Petersburg's Nevsky district has launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the Unified State Real Estate Register, the type of permitted use of the land plot under the fire-hit 19th century building allows high-rise buildings to be erected there.

At 10:22 p.m. local time (19:22 GMT), after 10 hours of the battle, the fire was contained in the area of 10,000 square meters.

The Russian Health Ministry confirmed that one person had died and five had sustained injuries in the blaze. Four of those injured were hospitalized, including two in serious condition and the other two with light injuries.

The St. Petersburg emergency services told Sputnik that a badly burned body had been found on the site, noting that their identity is being established.

St. Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov, who had visited the site of the fire, said that the historical building must be restored. He stressed that no new construction is allowed in place of a lost historical building in line with a cultural heritage law.