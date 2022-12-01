UPDATE 3 - Former Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin Dies Aged 96 - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died at the age of 96, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

The broadcaster reported that Jiang suffered from leukemia complicated by multiple organ failure, and that it was impossible to save him. He died on November 30, 2022 at 12:13 p.m. local time (04:13 GMT) in Shanghai at the age of 96.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has expressed condolences over Jiang's death and acknowledged the late Chinese leader's reformation policy and his first visit to Japan in 1998, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

The foreign ministry of South Korea has also released a statement expressing condolences over the death of the former Chinese leader, emphasizing his efforts developing the bilateral relations.

"Our government highly appreciates former leader Jiang's contribution to the development of the Korea-China relationship, including his role for the establishment of the diplomatic ties in 1992," the ministry said, as quoted by Yonhap.

Jiang served as the Chinese president from 1993-2003, general secretary of the Chinese Communist party from 1989-2002 and chaired the country's Central Military Commission from 1989-2004.

Under Jiang's leadership, China experienced an economic growth by continuing its market reforms, returned Hong Kong from the United Kingdom in 1997 and Macau from Portugal in 1999 as well as improved its relations with a number of countries.

In connection with Jiang's passing, Chinese national flags will fly at half-mast within China and at all Chinese diplomatic missions abroad until the funeral day, which is yet to be announced. In particular, this applies to the Tiananmen Square and the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, state news agency Xinhua reported.

In accordance with the Chinese practice, foreign politicians and "friendly faces" will not be invited to participate in mourning events in China, Xinhua specified.