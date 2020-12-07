UPDATE 3 - Reports of Bomb Threat on Board Aeroflot Plane at JFK Proven False - Airline to Sputnik

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) No explosives were found on board an Aeroflot plane that has arrived from Moscow at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, a Russian Airlines spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in the US told Sputnik that police were searching an Aeroflot plane at the JFK for explosives after reports of a bomb threat.

"There was a threat of a foreign object on board, the information is false, everything has been checked, the plane is being prepared for departure, we will start boarding soon," an Aeroflot spokesperson told Sputnik.

A spokesperson of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told Sputnik that no explosives were found on board the plane.

"The plane was cleared with no findings," the spokesperson said.

The departure of the Aeroflot plane to Moscow, initially scheduled for 17:40 (22:40 GMT on Sunday), has been delayed by over five hours.

Passengers waiting for the flight told Sputnik that boarding was put off several times, with the latest airport update saying that the gate would open at 22:40 local time on Sunday (03:40 GMT on Monday).

Nonetheless, boarding did not start at that time and passengers were given food vouchers.

The Russian Embassy in the US said in a statement that it was ready to provide consular assistance to Russian citizens in connection with the incident.

"The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the United States is closely monitoring the situation with the Aeroflot aircraft detained at the New York airport. If necessary, we will provide consular assistance to Russian citizens," the embassy said.

Earlier, a representative of Port Authority Police told Sputnik that all passengers arriving from Moscow had disembarked the Aeroflot plane that was being searched for explosives. Aeroflot flight 102 landed at JFK at approximately 3:46 pm [20:45 GMT on Sunday].

The John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) said in a statement on Twitter that the incident has in no way affected its flight operations.