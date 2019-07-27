UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

UPDATE 3 - US to Take 'Reciprocal Action' After France Imposes Digital Tax on Tech Goods - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The United States will take reciprocal action against France after it imposed a digital tax on US technology companies, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday.

"France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies," Trump said via Twitter. "If anybody taxes them, it should be their home country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron's foolishness shortly."

White House spokesperson Judd Deere said France's decision appears to target US technology firms and demonstrates a lack of commitment to ongoing negotiations at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The spokesperson added that the US Trade Representative office has launched a Section 301 investigation into France's digital services tax and the administration will look at other policy tools to use as leverage.

French President Emmanuel Macron has signed into a law a 3 percent digital tax on tech companies that make at least $834 million in global revenue, according to media reports. The tax is expected to affect US tech companies like Facebook and Amazon.

In April, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged France not to approve a digital services tax that could impact US technology firms.

Trump later in the day during a meeting in the Oval Office specifically threatened to tax French wine.

"I've always liked American wines better than French wines. Even though I don't drink wine. I just like the way they look," Trump said.

Trump when pressed about the possible tax said the administration is "working on that right now."

