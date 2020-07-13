UPDATE - 344 Russians Leave New York For Moscow on Repatriation Flight Organized Amid Pandemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) More than 300 Russians have benefited from yet another Aeroflot flight from New York to Moscow, the latest of over a dozen repatriation flights organized amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The flight departed from the John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday evening. Upon arrival to Moscow, the passengers are expected to transfer to two other flights, one going to St. Petersburg and the other heading to the Russian port city of Rostov-on-Don.

"This is the 14th repatriation flight from the US. There are 344 passengers on board, including 12 infants," Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said answering questions from reporters, released on the Russian Embassy's Facebook page. According to Antonov, there are 32 passengers from the so-called "humanitarian list" on board the aircraft, including one female student, who were in need of urgent assistance.

Last Sunday, 391 Russians, including 21 infants and two students, left New York on an Aeroflot repatriation flight.

All passengers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Russia.

On June 28, nearly 400 Russians flew out from New York to Moscow, including 17 babies, 24 elderly people and eight students.

On March 27, Russia suspended air travel amid the spread of the coronavirus infection, but has been organizing repatriation flights for its citizens. Around 4,000 Russians have been able to return home from the US thanks to the special repatriation flights organized amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases (over 3.2 million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 135,000), according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.