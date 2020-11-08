UPDATE 4 - Congratulations Pouring In for Biden As He Declares Victory in US Presidential Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Greek, Belgian and Irish prime ministers were among the first world leaders to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential race as the last returns trickled in from the holdout states.

Belgium's Alexander De Croo noted that a "record number" of votes cast in the election illustrated the vibrancy of the American political life.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden with your election as 46th President of the United States," he tweeted, adding a praise for Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, for becoming the first female vice president.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Biden a true friend of Greece and predicted an even stronger relationship between their countries under his administration.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin tweeted he looked forward to working with the Democrat in the next four years.

"I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life," he wrote.

Mayors of London and Paris have also congratulated Biden.

"London looks forward to working with you ” it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls," London's Sadiq Khan wrote.

Meanwhile, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote "Welcome back America!... this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency."

Lithuanian President joined in on the chorus, saying the small Baltic nation cherished a strong transatlantic bond and the US leadership of NATO.

"Congrats @JoeBiden on winning the #US Presidential elections! Look forward to continuing strategic bilateral cooperation!" Gitanas Nauseda tweeted.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his administration was looking forward to cooperating with Biden and Harris "to tackle the challenges ahead of us."

"The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States. Congratulations @JoeBide and @KamalaHarris. We wish you good luck and all the best," he tweeted.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wrote that "Europe and the United States share a system of values - values that we stand up for together. Looking forward to our future cooperation!"

European Council President Charles Michel in a statement congratulated Biden and Harris on winning enough electoral votes to secure their victory, adding his office was confident that the US electoral system would soon announce the final outcome.

"The EU underlines, once again, its commitment to a strong transatlantic partnership and stands ready to engage with the elected President, new Congress and Administration," Michel concluded.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said he had congratulated Joe Biden on his election, adding he looked forward to "continuing to build on our strong partnership with him" and Kamala Harris.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he hoped that Biden's presidency would strengthen the ties between the US, Italy and the entire European Union." He said the international community needed the US to contribute to the fight against the "unprecedented crisis" which is the coronavirus pandemic.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez congratulated Biden, Harris and praised the American people for their record turnout, saying it was a clear expression of their political will.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reached out to Biden to reaffirm his readiness to cooperate with the US and work together toward a stronger strategic partnership between their countries, his spokesman said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the US. "Our friendship becomes only stronger!" he tweeted.

Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga called Biden and Harris's victory " a strong signal." "Switzerland is convinced that our excellent relations with the United States will continue to develop and thrive under the new administration," she added.

The Lebanese president's office announced that Michel Aoun had contacted Biden to congratulate him on his victory. Aoun said he hoped for a balance in the Lebanese-American relations under the Democratic president.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa tweeted that his government looked forward to working with the new US administration in a bid to reinforce transatlantic relations and cooperate on climate change, defense of democracy and international security.

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani conveyed his best wished to Biden, Harris and the people of the US, saying he looked forward to "working together to continue strengthening the friendship between our countries."

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic tweeted to Biden and Harris that his government "looks forward to working with you and your administration on strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing transatlantic partnership!"

Slovenian President Borut Pahor tweeted congratulations on behalf of his country, praising the state of bilateral relations between Slovenia and the US and reminding the former US vice president about their meetings in 2011 and 2015.

Czech President Milos Zeman said American voters' support for Biden reflected his leadership qualities and assured him of the Central European nation's commitment to friendly ties with the US. He invited Biden to visit Prague to reinforce this friendship.

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid extended her "warm congratulations" to Biden and Harris. "Estonia and the United States remain strong allies and committed partners. Looking forward to continuing the excellent Estonian-American bond," she noted.

Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades wished Biden "a most successful and productive term in office." "I look forward to work closely with you in order to enhance the relations between our two countries," he added.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said his country shared many values with the US, such as freedom and defense of human rights, as well as commitment to peace and environmental protection.

Honduras's President Juan Orlando Hernandez congratulated Biden on a "triumph that strengthens the US democracy... I hope we will be able to work together, as before, and boost the alliance of our countries."

Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo said their countries enjoyed a longstanding, special relationship and promised to work together with Biden and Harris to deepen it even more.

The president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, extended his congratulations to Biden on Twitter, saying that he was "look[ing] forward to having productive cooperation between our two countries in the areas of mutual interest."

While Biden claimed the victory in the 2020 presidential election earlier on Saturday, his Republican rival, incumbent President Donald Trump, has argued that the race was not yet over.