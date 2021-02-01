UPDATE 4 - EU Leaders Condemn Coup in Myanmar, Call For Release of Detained, Respect of Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) European Union leadership reacted in condemnation to the events unfolding in Myanmar on Monday, urging the release of those detained and compliance with the disputed election results.

"I strongly condemn the coup in #Myanmar and call on the military to release all who have been unlawfully detained in raids across the country," President of the European Council Charles Michel said in a tweet, adding that the democratic process must be restored.

The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, echoed Michel in issuing a strong condemnation and called to respect the election and the constitution.

"Election results and constitution must be respected. Myanmar's people want democracy. The EU stands with them," Borrell tweeted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined senior EU officials in denouncing the events in Myanmar.

"The legitimate civilian government must be restored, in line with the country's constitution & the November elections. I call for the immediate & unconditional release of all those detained," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

President of the European Parliament David Sassoli mentioned that the EU is united in condemnation of the military coup.

"We are united in our condemnation of the coup in #Myanmar and in our call for the immediate release of all those detained. Election results must be respected and democracy restored," Sassoli tweeted.

Separately, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass called for the immediate release of all detained officials and lawmakers, and said that the coup undermined Myanmar's path towards democracy.

"I strongly condemn the seizure of power and related arrests by the military in Myanmar. The military's actions have jeopardized the progress made towards democratic change in Myanmar. I call on the military to immediately release the arrested members of the government and parliament, including President Win Myint and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi," Maas said in a statement.

The German top diplomat also said that Berlin, together with its partners in the EU, reaffirms its support to Myanmar's democratization and the government's efforts to promote peace, human rights and economic development. Germany called on the military of Myanmar to respect "the democratic will of people and recognize the results of general elections held on November 8, 2020.

"

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez joined his German counterpart in condemnation of the coup and called on the military to respect the results of the November election and the constitution of Myanmar.

"Spain condemns the coup in Myanmar. We call for an immediate release of all the detained persons and reestablishment of the democratic process. The constitution and voting results must be respected," Sanchez tweeted.

Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation reiterated the call on Twitter.

"Electoral disputes must be resolved peacefully and through the legally established channels. The elections on November 8 allowed the people of #Myanmar Flag of Myanmar to express their democratic will. The results must be respected," the ministry tweeted.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also joined the call to free the detainees and respect the results of the general election, adding that France would carry on to support democratic processes in the country.

"These arrests, along with the transfer of legislative, executive and judicial powers to the army, unacceptably undermine the democratic process embarked on around a decade ago. France calls for the results of the 8 November 2020 election to be strictly respected and stands resolutely alongside the Burmese people in the desire for democracy and freedom which they expressed at the ballot box," the ministry said in a statement.

Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau has also denounced the events in Myanmar.

"Canada unequivocally condemns these actions, which jeopardize the peaceful process of democratic transition in Myanmar," he said, as cite by the statement of the government.

Earlier in the day, media outlets reported that both the state counselor and the president were detained in an early morning raid. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy emerged victorious in Myanmar's November 8 election, the second since the end of military rule in the country in 2011.

Myanmar's military has accused the government of conducting the election fraudulently and vowed last week to "take action."