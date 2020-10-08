UPDATE 4 - Harris Clashes With Pence Over Iran Deal, Police Violence in Late Rounds of Debate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris attacked each other over the pandemic, Iran, climate change, and police violence as their one and only debate entered the final rounds.

The first round of questions dealt with the pandemic, during which Harris called the White House's handling of the crisis the "greatest failure of any presidential administration in US history."

She accused the Trump administration of covering up the seriousness of the virus.

Pence said Trump suspended travel from China while Biden opposed that decision.

The vice president also said the administration has tens of millions of doses of the vaccine that will be ready before the end of the year.

Pence added that if Trump did not take the unprecedented step of shutting down the economy the US could have lost 2.2 million people. Pence also said if swine flu was as lethal as COVID-19 in 2009, two million Americans would have died when Joe Biden was vice president.

Harris hit back by raising concerns about the vaccine. Pence demanded that Harris stop undermining confidence in the vaccine.

Harris then said it would be good to know who Trump owes money to and if he is making decisions based on his debt. Trump paid $750 in taxes, we now know he is in debt for $400 million. Pence countered by saying Trump has paid tens of millions of Dollars in taxes.

In terms of policy, Harris said Biden would repeal Trump's tax bill. Pence said trump cut taxes across the board, average American family received $2,000 in cuts. Pence also claimed that Biden will raise taxes.

Harris said Biden's economic plan will create seven million more jobs than Trump's plan.

Harris said Biden will invest in clean energy, research so the US is an innovation leader.

Pence said Biden would not only raise taxes but would end fracking, a claim Harris quickly refuted. The vice president also said Biden will bring in more regulation, abolish fossil fuels and economically surrender to China.

The candidates then battled about climate change policies. Pence said a strong free market economy has led to a clean environment. The Trump administration, he added, has done it through innovation, natural gas and fracking.

"What's remarkable is the United States has reduced CO2 more than the countries that are still on the Paris Climate accord, but we've done it through innovation," Pence said on Wednesday. "And we've done it through natural gas, and fracking."

Harris struck back by accusing the Trump administration of not believing in science.

Pence said the US wants to improve relations with China but will hold Beijing accountable over COVID-19.

The debate then turned to the topic of relations with Iran, with Harris lobbing an opening salvo.

"Look at the Iran nuclear deal, which now has put us in a position where we are less safe because they are building up what might end up being a significant nuclear arsenal," Harris said on Wednesday. "Because of of Donald Trump's unilateral approach to foreign policy, coupled with is isolationism, he pulled us out and has made America less safe."

Pence boasted of Trump's decision to order the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Harris vowed that a Biden administration would reform policing including imposing a ban on choke-holds in light of the violence against Blacks.

Pence refuted the notion that the US justice system was systemically racist, calling it an "insult" to law enforcement. He said while there was no excuse for what happened to George Floyd, there is also no excuse for rioting.

The vice president said African Americans were 19 times more likely to be prosecuted for minor drug offenses than whites and Hispanics when Harris was attorney general of California. Harris said her role as attorney general in California is a model of what the US needs to do and what will happen in a Biden administration.

There is more at stake than usual on Wednesday night's given the final two presidential debates might be canceled due to President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. Wednesday's debate is also unique because, out of an abundance of caution, organizers installed plexiglass shields between the two candidates.

USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page is moderating the debate which is being held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.