UPDATE 5 - US Capitol Police Officer Killed In Vehicle Attack

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 04:40 AM

UPDATE 5 - US Capitol Police Officer Killed in Vehicle Attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Two individuals died in the latest attack on the US Capitol, including the suspect and a police officer who was injured in the incident, acting US Capitol Police (USPC) Chief Yogananda Pittman said at a press briefing.

"The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers and then hit the north barricade barrier. At such time the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand," Pittman said on Friday. "Our officers then engaged that suspect. He did not respond to verbal commands. The suspect did start lunging toward US Capitol Police officers at which time US Capitol Police officers fired upon the suspect. At this time the suspect has been pronounced deceased."

She added that one of the two police officers rammed by the vehicle died from his injuries. The Capitol Police later said the officer who died was 18-year veteran William Evans.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said in the press conference that the attack does not appear to be terrorism-related, but the investigation is ongoing and investigators will continue to see if there's any links to terrorism.

Contee added that there appears to be no ongoing threat following the attack.

The suspect, a 25-year-old from Indiana named Noah Green, called himself a Nation of islam follower on his Facebook page, NBC reported.

Police said the man was driving a blue sedan when he rammed his vehicle into the North Barricade just after 1:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. GMT).

A Sputnik correspondent at the scene witnessed and took photos of National Guard troops positioned around the perimeter, some carrying riot shields and other protective equipment.

"The DC National Guard deployed a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) composed of National Guard soldiers and airmen to the Capitol complex this afternoon to support the U.S. Capitol Police. Due to operational security, we cannot discuss further details regarding the QRF. No National Guard members were injured in the incident at the Capitol," a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik.

National Guard presence in Washington, DC has been dwindling in recent weeks, but enough remained to surround the Capitol's entire premises.

The White House said President Joe Biden is aware of the incident, and was not in the area at the time. He arrived at Camp David at 12:53 p.m. EST where he is spending the Easter weekend, media said citing spokesperson Jen Psaki.

Biden in a statement expressed condolences and said he ordered the White House flag to be lowered at half-mast.

"I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Adviser and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds," Biden said in a press release on Friday.

Justice Department chief Merrick Garland said the Washington Field Office of the FBI is assisting the Metropolitan Police Department with their investigation of this "tragic attack," according to a statement posted by his spokesperson.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a statement said "there is still much to be determined," about the attack and offered the department's support to the DC mayor and Capitol police.

In separate statements, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Evans a "martyr for democracy," and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the US "will forever be indebted," to the officer killed.

US Vice President Kamala Harris in a statement described the attack as an "inexplicable act of violence." She also made reference to the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

"We continue to be proud of the courageous men and women who defend the Capitol, especially during a challenging period when they have faced two violent and deadly attacks," Harris said early Friday evening.

Just two hours before the attack, according to CNN, the suspect posted a video on his Instagram account with a caption that said: "The US Government is the #1 enemy of Black people!"

