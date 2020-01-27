UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - 9 People On Board Helicopter That Crashed Killing Kobe Bryant, Daughter - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has confirmed that 9 individuals were on board the helicopter that crashed on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

"... there were no survivors. We have a manifest that indicates that there was 9 people on board the aircraft. The pilot, plus 8 individuals," Villanueva said at a press conference on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has confirmed that the crash claimed the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore, 13. US media reported on Sunday that five people were killed in the crash.

Villanueva said that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was on scene assisting with the investigation, and that officials were awaiting the arrival of the coroner.

The Sheriff did not disclose the identities of the deceased, saying that it was inappropriate for him to do so until the coroner completed his work and the next of kin were notified.

"We're going to wait until the coroner does their job and we're assisting the families of those that we believe were impacted, and it's a tough process," Villanueva said.

NBC reported on Sunday that the Calabasas helicopter crash killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore, her teammate and that teammate's parent, as well as the pilot. The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter was transporting the Bryants and other people on board to a basketball game.

On board the ill-fated helicopter was Orange Coast College (OCC) baseball coach John Altobelli, 56, as well as his wife Keri Altobelli and daughter Alyssa Altobelli, Altobelli's brother Tony Altobelli told CNN on Sunday.

