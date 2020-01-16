UPDATE - Abbas, Putin to Discuss Bilateral Ties, Palestinian-Israeli Conflict on Jan 23 - Minister

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the bilateral relations and settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict during the Russian leader's visit to Palestine on January 23, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki said.

Putin will visit Palestine on January 23, a day after attending commemorative events in Israel dedicated to the Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp by the Red Army.

"His visit is considered to be an important one. He will be having a deep and thorough discussion with President Mahmoud Abbas on the bilateral relations, on the Israeli-Palestinian prospects for peace, and on the region, the middle East. That is important of course, including Syria, Libya among others," Maliki told reporters in the United Nations on late Wednesday.

He noted that French President Emmanuel Macron would also visit Palestine on January 22.

According to Maliki, Palestine is waiting for the results of the upcoming general election in Israel, which is scheduled for March 2, as it believes that the negotiations with incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are impossible.

"As long as Netanyahu is in power, as long as Netanyahu is prime minister, we don't expect to see any resumption of negotiations between Israel and Palestine. He does not believe in negotiations, he believes in the status quo, in further annexation of the Palestinian territory," the minister added.

The Soviet Union recognized the State of Palestine on November 18, 1988, three days after the Palestine Liberation Organization proclaimed its establishment. Over the years, Moscow has been calling for a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in line with UN Security Council resolutions.