UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - About 100,000 UK Civil Servants Vote To Strike To Demand Higher Wages - Trade Union

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 12:40 AM

UPDATE - About 100,000 UK Civil Servants Vote to Strike to Demand Higher Wages - Trade Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) About 100,000 UK civil servants voted to go on strike to demand higher wages amid record hikes in the cost of living, the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said on Thursday.

"We have achieved a fantastic result with a massive average Yes vote for industrial action across the areas balloted of 86.2%," the union said in a statement.

Voting was conducted among 150,000 union members from 214 state departments, with a statutory turnout threshold of 50% in 126 departments, the union said.

"We are now in a position to call significant industrial action in support of our claim for a 10% pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms," the union added.

The PCS also announced plans to begin negotiating a strike program on November 18, if no settlement offers are received from employers.

Later in the day, the union of train drivers ASLEF announced that another rail strike will be held on November 26.

"Train drivers who are members of ASLEF ” the train drivers' union ” will walk out at 12 train operating companies on Saturday 26 November in a dispute over pay," the union said in a statement.

The UK has been facing a wave of strikes organized by trade unions in recent months due to record inflation. Railway and airport employees, lawyers, post workers, nurses and others have been protesting against job cuts and low pay while also demanding improvement of working conditions.

According to the data from the UK government, the first wave of rail strikes that took place in June cost the UK government more than $110 million.

On October 19, the UK Office for National Statistics said that the annual inflation in the UK in September accelerated to 10.1% from 9.9% a month earlier, which is the highest figure in the country's history since February 1982, when the Consumer prices Index showed an increase of 10.2%.

Related Topics

Vote Lawyers Job United Kingdom February June September October November Post From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

18 minutes ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

18 minutes ago
 Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Serie ..

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

50 minutes ago
 US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in C ..

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - ..

50 minutes ago
 US Concerned N. Korea May Conduct Long Range Missi ..

US Concerned N. Korea May Conduct Long Range Missile Tests, Nuclear Test - White ..

52 minutes ago
 White House Denies Reports US Pressuring Ukraine t ..

White House Denies Reports US Pressuring Ukraine to Enter Peace Talks With Russi ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.