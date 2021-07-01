UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - About 80% Of German Citizens Oppose Obligatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:10 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) About 80 percent of German citizens oppose obligatory vaccinations against COVID-19, while only over 20 percent welcome this idea, a poll conducted by Forsa for the RTL and NTV broadcasters shows.

The exact share of opponents of mandatory vaccination stands at 77 percent,  while the share of supporters at 22 percent.

According to the poll, people aged over 60 years and supporters of the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, Christian Social Union (CSU), are more optimistic about mandatory vaccination, while supporters of the  Free Democratic Party (FDP) and right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) are main opponents of such move.

The poll was conducted on June 25-28 and involved 1,000 respondents.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 182.01 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.94 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Germany has confirmed more than 3.73 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 90,000 fatalities.

The vaccination campaign kicked off in Germany on December 27, with 36 percent of its citizens being fully vaccinated and 54 percent having got at least one dose.

