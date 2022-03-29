WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemns actor Will Smith's attack on comedian Chris Rock during the 94th "Oscars" Academy Awards ceremony, the organization said on Monday in a statement quoted by US media.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," the statement said.

Smith walked on stage and struck Rock's face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, shaved head. Jada has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that can cause baldness.

"Jada I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," Rock said moments before the incident.

Smith shortly afterwards won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in the movie "King Richard," upon receiving of which he delivered a short speech addressing the incident and arguing he was standing up for his family.

In a statement on Instagram on Monday, Smith said his behavior at last night's Academy Awards was "unacceptable," and "inexcusable," then addressed Rock with an apology.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith said.