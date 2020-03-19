UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Aeroflot Plane With Over 150 Russians Leaves Montenegro For Moscow - Russian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:00 AM

UPDATE - Aeroflot Plane With Over 150 Russians Leaves Montenegro for Moscow - Russian Embassy

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The plane of the Russian Aeroflot airline with more than 150 Russian citizens on board has left Montenegro for Moscow, the Russian Embassy to the Balkan country told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Montenegro was withholding its permission to let Russian planes evacuate Russian tourists stuck there amid closed borders due to COVID-19. Zakharova said it was because Montenegro expected Russia to arrange for the evacuation of Montenegrin nationals on its territory back home in exchange. Later, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Montenegro said that Montenegro had agreed in principle to the evacuation of Russian nationals from its territory.

"More than 150 people have left Montenegro," the embassy said.

The information has already been confirmed by the Montenegrin government.

"In this difficult time for the whole world #Montenegro doesn't think only of its citizens.

The plane with Russian citizens departed tonight from Podgorica to #Russia. Happy return home!" the government wrote on its Twitter page.

There are currently about 1,800 Russian tourists in Montenegro. The Russian embassy said that on Thursday, the evacuation of Russian citizens from the Balkan republic would be continued with charter flights of S7 and Pobeda airlines.

"Dear friends! We have reached agreements that starting from March 19, the flights of S7 and Pobeda airlines from Montenegro to Russia will be organized. The Russian airlines have got the permission of the Montenegrin authorities," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

The planes with Russian tourists on board will take off from the airport of Podgorica

On Tuesday, Montenegro confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19, which urged the country to suspend air, road and rail traffic to the country.

Related Topics

World Exchange Moscow Russia Facebook Twitter Road Traffic Podgorica March From Government Airport

Recent Stories

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

1 hour ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

4 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

4 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

5 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.