UPDATE - Afghan Defense Minister Urges Interpol to Arrest Ghani for Treason

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi called on Interpol on Wednesday to arrest President Ashraf Ghani, who abdicated and fled from Afghanistan, for "selling out the motherland."

"Those trading and selling out their motherland should be punished and arrested," Mohammadi wrote on Twitter, adding hashtag #InterpolArrestGhani.

On Wednesday, the Afghan embassy in Tajikistan also requested Interpol to detain Ghani on embezzlement charges.

Speaking at a press conference in Dushanbe, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Zahir Aghbar accused Ghani of embezzling $169 million and recognized Amrullah Saleh, who served as the vice president in Ghani's government, as the legitimate head of the Afghan state.

On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ghani resigned and fled abroad, escorted by cars filled with cash, the Russian embassy told Sputnik on Monday.