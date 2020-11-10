UPDATE - Afghan Forces Prevent Two Separate Car Bomb Attacks Planned by Taliban Militants -Military

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Afghan forces have thwarted two car bomb attacks planned by the Taliban, the Maiwand 215th Corps said in a Tuesday statement.

One attack was intended to target a security checkpoint in the Abpashak area of the Gereshk district in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, the Maiwand Corps said. The second attack was planned by a different group of Taliban militants, on a different security checkpoint.

Both of the attacks were prevented by the Afghan forces.

"As a result of the second attack, nine Taliban and terrorist insurgents were killed and all their plans, including a car bomb, were destroyed ," the Maiwand Corps said.

However, a security source told Sputnik that two soldiers were killed in the military operations and two others were wounded. Three servicemen remain missing, the source said.

Meanwhile Shamshad tv reported citing police on Tuesday that at least four security servicemen were killed and another 15 people, including 10 civilians, were injured in a car bomb attack in Afghanistan's northern Faryab Province.

No group has claimed responsibility for the car bomb blast in Faryab so far.