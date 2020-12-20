UPDATE - Afghan Lawmaker Among Injured As 9 Killed in Kabul Bomb Blast - Police Sources

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Afghan lawmaker Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak has been injured in a bomb blast in Kabul that has left at least nine people dead, sources in the Afghan capital's police department told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Nine people were killed and several others were injured in the blast," a police source said.

The blast was believed to have targeted Wardak's vehicle. The Afghan lawmaker is said to have survived the incident, according to law enforcement sources.

Later in the day, the Afghan interior minister, Massoud Andarabi, confirmed that nine people were killed and 20 others suffered injuries in the explosion, as reported by the country's TOLOnews broadcaster.

Throughout Sunday, several other bombs were detonated across Afghanistan. In Jalalabad, a device exploded near a police vehicle at roughly 10:00 local time (05:30 GMT), leaving two law enforcement officers injured, Farid Khan, a police spokesman in Nangarhar province, said.

One person has died in the northern province of Badakhshan after a roadside improvised explosive device detonated in the Baharak district, a regional police spokesman said in a statement.

A car bomb also exploded in the town of Pol-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province, regional police chief Shapoor Ahmadzai said. The blast reportedly left one civilian with injuries.

A suicide bomber also attempted to launch an attack on Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the Nawa-I-Barakzayi district of Helmand province earlier in the day, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said.

"He was identified and eliminated by the ANA before he could reach his target. Unfortunately, 2 ANA members have received minor injuries as a result of the incident," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

An uptick in violence has been observed in Afghanistan since the government and the Taliban began peace negotiations in Qatar this past September.

Late on Saturday evening, Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, urged all parties in the country to reduce violence and commit to efforts to reach a ceasefire.