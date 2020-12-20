UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Afghan Lawmaker Among Injured As 9 Killed In Kabul Bomb Blast - Police Sources

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 02:30 PM

UPDATE - Afghan Lawmaker Among Injured As 9 Killed in Kabul Bomb Blast - Police Sources

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Afghan lawmaker Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak has been injured in a bomb blast in Kabul that has left at least nine people dead, sources in the Afghan capital's police department told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Nine people were killed and several others were injured in the blast," a police source said.

The blast was believed to have targeted Wardak's vehicle. The Afghan lawmaker is said to have survived the incident, according to law enforcement sources.

Later in the day, the Afghan interior minister, Massoud Andarabi, confirmed that nine people were killed and 20 others suffered injuries in the explosion, as reported by the country's TOLOnews broadcaster.

Throughout Sunday, several other bombs were detonated across Afghanistan. In Jalalabad, a device exploded near a police vehicle at roughly 10:00 local time (05:30 GMT), leaving two law enforcement officers injured, Farid Khan, a police spokesman in Nangarhar province, said.

One person has died in the northern province of Badakhshan after a roadside improvised explosive device detonated in the Baharak district, a regional police spokesman said in a statement.

A car bomb also exploded in the town of Pol-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province, regional police chief Shapoor Ahmadzai said. The blast reportedly left one civilian with injuries.

A suicide bomber also attempted to launch an attack on Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the Nawa-I-Barakzayi district of Helmand province earlier in the day, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said.

"He was identified and eliminated by the ANA before he could reach his target. Unfortunately, 2 ANA members have received minor injuries as a result of the incident," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

An uptick in violence has been observed in Afghanistan since the government and the Taliban began peace negotiations in Qatar this past September.

Late on Saturday evening, Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, urged all parties in the country to reduce violence and commit to efforts to reach a ceasefire.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Army Police Bomb Blast Interior Minister Twitter Vehicle Car Died Suicide Qatar Jalalabad September Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak issues decision to form Suprem ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA launches phase 3 of its AI employee &#039;Ram ..

2 hours ago

Biologists create &quot;Atlas&quot; of gene expres ..

2 hours ago

S. Korea reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes implementation of Riyadh Agreement, f ..

3 hours ago

Brazil registers 50,177 new COVID-19 infections

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.