UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Afghan President Condemns 'Inhuman Attack' On Wedding Hall In Kabul

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 02:20 PM

UPDATE - Afghan President Condemns 'Inhuman Attack' on Wedding Hall in Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned on Sunday in strongest terms the attack on the wedding hall in Kabul that left at least 63 people dead and over 180 injured.

"I strongly condemn the inhumane attack on the wedding hall in Kabul last night. My top priority for now is to reach out to the families of victims of this barbaric attack. On behalf of the nation I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were martyred," he tweeted.

Ghani added that he had already ordered the relevant authorities to assist in managing those injured in the deadly blast.

"In response to this targeted attack I have called an extraordinary security meeting to review and prevent such security lapses," he added.

The Taliban movement has rejected the involvement of the group in the bombing and condemned the attack.

"Taliban cannot absolve themselves of blame, for they provide platform for terrorists," Ghani said.

In the meantime, the Afghan National Security Council vowed that whoever was behind the attack would be punished.

"Terrorists are targeting our civilian and defenseless people because they have no knowledge of achieving goals in a positive way. We strongly condemn this cowardly act and promise that the national security and defense forces will take the most serious action against the perpetrators," the statement from the council said.

According to the council, the security forces arrived at the scene immediately after the blast.

The explosion took place at a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital on Saturday evening. Women and children are among the victims of the blast, according to the country's interior ministry.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Marriage Women Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo 2020 Dubai will show how far count ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

14 hours ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

14 hours ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.