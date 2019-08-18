UPDATE - Afghan President Condemns 'Inhuman Attack' on Wedding Hall in Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned on Sunday in strongest terms the attack on the wedding hall in Kabul that left at least 63 people dead and over 180 injured.

"I strongly condemn the inhumane attack on the wedding hall in Kabul last night. My top priority for now is to reach out to the families of victims of this barbaric attack. On behalf of the nation I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were martyred," he tweeted.

Ghani added that he had already ordered the relevant authorities to assist in managing those injured in the deadly blast.

"In response to this targeted attack I have called an extraordinary security meeting to review and prevent such security lapses," he added.

The Taliban movement has rejected the involvement of the group in the bombing and condemned the attack.

"Taliban cannot absolve themselves of blame, for they provide platform for terrorists," Ghani said.

In the meantime, the Afghan National Security Council vowed that whoever was behind the attack would be punished.

"Terrorists are targeting our civilian and defenseless people because they have no knowledge of achieving goals in a positive way. We strongly condemn this cowardly act and promise that the national security and defense forces will take the most serious action against the perpetrators," the statement from the council said.

According to the council, the security forces arrived at the scene immediately after the blast.

The explosion took place at a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital on Saturday evening. Women and children are among the victims of the blast, according to the country's interior ministry.