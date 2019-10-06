(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fired the Foreign Ministry's official spokesman, Sibghatullah Ahmadi, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Sunday.

"President Ghani has appointed Mr. Mirwais Nab as Deputy Minister for Economic Cooperation Ministry of Foreign Affairs and caretaker of the office of Spokesperson of the ministry. The former MOFA acting Spokesperson has been fired due to his latest irresponsible comments," Sediqqi said on Twitter.

No information has been provided so far regarding what kind of statements of Ahmadi had led to his dismissal.

An Afghan official in Kabul told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that Ahmadi had been referred for prosecution in connection with remarks he had repeatedly made.

"Sibghatullah Ahmadi, arguing against the national interest, showed weakness of the government's position in relation to peace and repeated the act, which eventually led to his removal from the job and was introduced to the prosecutor to respond to his statements," the source said.

Afghan media said Ahmadi had fallen out of grace after praising Pakistan's talks with the Taliban on the Afghan peace process. The Afghan presidential office criticized the negotiations saying that any peace talks held without the leadership of the Afghan government were futile.