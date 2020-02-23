UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Afghanistan Blocks Travel With Iran To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 08:30 PM

UPDATE - Afghanistan Blocks Travel With Iran to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The Afghan authorities have temporarily stopped all travel to and from with Iran due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the National Security Council said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held where it was decided to close the border with Tehran.

According to the council's statement, the government has temporarily blocked all air and ground travel to and from Iran and also stopped importing small poultry and eggs from Iran and Pakistan for the time being to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Iran has reported 43 coronavirus disease cases, of which eight have been fatal.

Earlier in the day, Turkey also decided to close the border with Iran as a precaution measure against the coronavirus spread.

Daily Sabah reported, citing sources, that the Kapikoy border crossing in eastern Van province and the Essendere border crossing in Hakkari province had been closed to visitors from Iran amid an influx of Iranian tourists to Turkey.

The authorities of Jordan have also taken precaution measures against the spread of the epidemic and banned all nationals of South Korea, China and Iran from entering the country. According to Petra news agency, Jordanian nationals arriving from these states will have to undergo a 14-days quarantine.

Pakistan also temporarily closed its border with Iran at Taftan checkpoint in light of reports of coronavirus deaths in Iran, Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday, citing Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove.

