UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Afghanistan's Abdullah Warns Government-Taliban Ceasefire Negotiations Will Take Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:10 PM

UPDATE - Afghanistan's Abdullah Warns Government-Taliban Ceasefire Negotiations Will Take Time

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha will be lengthy, as a decades-long war cannot be concluded in a matter of days, Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, said at a press conference on Sunday.

"In a day or two, these problems will not be solved, but the first step that people want is a reduction in violence. A long war does not simply end in a few days," Abdullah remarked.

Government and Taliban negotiators are aware of the desire of Afghan people for a reduction in violence in the country, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation stated.

"The people of Afghanistan want the violence to end as soon as possible, we are talking about it and both sides will discuss it, as per the agenda. The spirit of our team is strong enough to move towards negotiations," Abdullah remarked.

Both the government and the insurgent group have expressed a willingness to continue the negotiations, Abdullah stated, adding that the current opportunity to reach peace should not be missed.

At the same press conference, Masoom Stanekzai, the ex-chief of the National Directorate of Security who is heading the government's negotiating team, praised the spirit of the talks so far.

"There was a positive spirit in the conversation, the atmosphere was very good before going into controversial discussions. If we move forward in this spirit, the result will be good as both sides have a responsibility to end the war," Stanekzai stated.

The lead negotiator for the government added that his team's Primary responsibility at the talks was to the Afghan people.

The landmark peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in Doha on Saturday after both sides successfully completed a prisoner exchange arrangement.

The US and the Taliban agreed on a peace deal on February 29, with this agreement intended to pave the way for the immediate commencement of intra-Afghan talks.

However, this dialogue was delayed multiple times as both the government in Kabul and the insurgent group disagreed over the prisoner exchange process. 

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Exchange Doha Same Lead February Sunday Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,449 new COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and ..

45 minutes ago

Jafza webinar highlights way forward to empower SM ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways, Lumitics to reduce inflight food w ..

3 hours ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to upholding rights of ch ..

3 hours ago

ERC&#039;s second aid plane lands in Khartoum

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.