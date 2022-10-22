UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Air Defense At Work In Kiev, Lviv Regions - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Air defense systems are at work in the Kiev and Lviv regions on Saturday, according to local authorities.

Earlier in the day, media reported that an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine.

"Air defense is working in the region," the head of the Kiev regional military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram.

The air defense system is also at work in the Lviv region.

"Air defense system is working in the Lviv region," the head of the Lviv regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyy, said on Telegram.

The authorities of the Cherkasy region also said that the air defense system is at work.

Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo said later in the day that a restriction of electricity supply is being introduced in Kiev and neighboring Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

"Today, on October 22, in the morning, electricity consumption in Kiev, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions has increased to a critical level again. Therefore, the dispatch center of Ukrenergo was forced to temporarily limit consumption in these regions," the company said on Telegram.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

On October 20, Ukraine switched to a limited electricity consumption mode ” the working day and the amount of energy consumption in households and enterprises of the country are being reduced, the number of public transport flights is decreasing, there are problems with the internet in a number of regions of the country, and the authorities are appealing to citizens to pay bills on time. Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on October 21 that Russian strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure had affected at least half of the country's thermal energy generation capacity.

