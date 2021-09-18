UPDATE - Air France Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Beijing Over Fire on Board - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The AF393 Beijing-Paris flight of Air France returned on Saturday to Beijing and made an emergency landing there over a fire on board, media reported.

According to the Beijing Daily newspaper, the plane took off from the Beijing Capital International Airport in the early hours of Saturday, and soon after that, a bang was heard in the tail of the jet, after which black smoke emerged.

Air France confirmed that the crew of its passenger flight from to Paris decided to return to the Beijing airport 14 minutes after the takeoff, The Paper reported. According to the digital newspaper, the airline said the crew found a technical problem.

No people were injured in the incident.

Photos made by passengers show significant damage of one of the seats.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.