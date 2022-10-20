UPDATE - Air Raid Alert Issued in Kiev - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) An air alert has been issued in Kiev, the city administration said in a statement.

"An air raid alert has been declared in Kiev," the administration said on Telegram.

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in the Nikolayev, Cherkasy and Poltava regions of Ukraine.

Russia started strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10 - two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian attack on the bridge aimed to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.

Russian strikes are made on energy, defense, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine, from Kharkiv and Kiev to Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, causing large-scale power outages.