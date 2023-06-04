UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Air Raid Alert Sounded In Kiev, 9 Regions Of Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 05:00 AM

UPDATE - Air Raid Alert Sounded in Kiev, 9 Regions of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, as well as nine regions of the country, data from the online air raid warning map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation showed on Sunday.

The alarm in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions was sounded at 00:14 (21:14 GMT). At 1:01 an alarm was also announced in the Poltava region, half an hour later in the Dnipro and Kharkiv regions, and a little later in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions.

At 1:48 an air raid alert was sounded in Kiev.

Air raid warnings were also in effect in the territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions controlled by Kiev.

Later in the day, the online air raid warning map showed that an air raid alert had been declared throughout Ukraine.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on the Crimean Bridge. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command, and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.

