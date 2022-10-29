UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Air Raid Alerts Issued In Parts Of Ukraine - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 04:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Air raid warnings were issued in several Ukrainian regions late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid alerts were issued at 00:33 local time on Saturday (21:33 GMT on Friday) in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Kharkiv.

Later in the night, air raid warnings were in effect in the regions of Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as Poltava.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on October 18 that 30% of power plants in Ukraine had been destroyed, leading to massive power outages. On Friday, Zelenskyy said that power supply restrictions had affected more than four million Ukrainians.

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, Russian strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure have affected at least half of the country's thermal energy generation capacity and Ukraine has lost 90% of wind and up to 50% of solar energy in the course of the hostilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

