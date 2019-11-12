UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Air-Raid Sirens Go Off In Central, Southern Israel - Defense Forces

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

UPDATE - Air-Raid Sirens Go Off in Central, Southern Israel - Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Air-raid sirens warning of a possible rocket attack were heard in central and southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"Air-raid sirens sounding across central and southern Israel," the defense forces wrote on Twitter.

Later in the day, Israeli media reported that the IDF Home Front Command ordered all schools and non-essential businesses be closed in several central and southern areas, including the Gaza periphery and Tel Aviv.

In addition, the military banned all public gatherings of more than 300 people in the Dan and Yarkon regions. As for the other regions, gatherings of more than 100 people were prohibited.

Israel has been a constant target of rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The Islamist movement is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including the United States and Israel.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Israel Twitter Gaza United States Media All From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 12, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

10 hours ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

11 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.