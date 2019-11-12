UPDATE - Air-Raid Sirens Go Off in Central, Southern Israel - Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Air-raid sirens warning of a possible rocket attack were heard in central and southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"Air-raid sirens sounding across central and southern Israel," the defense forces wrote on Twitter.

Later in the day, Israeli media reported that the IDF Home Front Command ordered all schools and non-essential businesses be closed in several central and southern areas, including the Gaza periphery and Tel Aviv.

In addition, the military banned all public gatherings of more than 300 people in the Dan and Yarkon regions. As for the other regions, gatherings of more than 100 people were prohibited.

Israel has been a constant target of rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The Islamist movement is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including the United States and Israel.