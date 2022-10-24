UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Air Raid Sirens Go Off In Several Ukrainian Regions - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 07:00 AM

UPDATE - Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Several Ukrainian Regions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Air raid warnings were issued in several Ukrainian regions late on Sunday night, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Air raid sirens went off in the Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions overnight, according to Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua.

Later in the night, local authorities confirmed that air raid warnings were issued in the Cherkasy region, as well as the region of Mykolaiv.

On Saturday night, air raid alerts were issued in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Kirovohrad, as well as the capital Kiev, according to local authorities.

On Saturday morning, air raid sirens were heard all across Ukraine, including Kiev and in the regions of Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on October 18 that 30% of power plants in Ukraine had been destroyed, leading to massive power outages.

On Friday, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that Russian strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure had affected at least half of the country's thermal energy generation capacity.

On Sunday, Galushchenko said that Ukraine had lost 90% of wind and up to 50% of solar energy in the course of the hostilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia German Vladimir Putin Chernihiv Kerch Cherkasy Kirovohrad Poltava Sumy Dnipropetrovsk Kharkiv Kiev October Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

17 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

18 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

19 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.