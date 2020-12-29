UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Air Raid Sirens Go Off In Southern Israel - Military

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:10 AM

UPDATE - Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Southern Israel - Military

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Air raid sirens went off in southern Israel in the early hours of Tuesday following a rocket launch, the military press office said in a statement.

"Sirens were activated in the kibbutz of Kerem Shalom," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter adding that more details were to follow.

In a later tweet the military said that the rocket was launched from Gaza but did not cross into Israel.

"Terrorists in Gaza just fired a rocket toward Israel. The rocket did not cross into Israeli territory," the IDF said.

There were no immediate reports of damages.

Kerem Shalom is a kibbutz (settlement) in southern Israel on the Gaza Strip-Israel-Egypt border.

Related Topics

Israel Twitter Gaza Border From

Recent Stories

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

3 hours ago

Greece to Begin Early Repayment of $4.4Bln in IMF ..

3 hours ago

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

4 hours ago

Nord Stream 2 Company Completes Pipe-Laying Work i ..

3 hours ago

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid ..

3 hours ago

Free medical camp held

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.