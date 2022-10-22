UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Air Raid Sirens Heard Across Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 10:10 AM

UPDATE - Air Raid Sirens Heard Across Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Air raid sirens sounded in several Ukrainian regions on Saturday morning, media report.

According to Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror Weekly), air raid warnings were heard across Ukraine on Saturday, including in the regions of Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv.

The Chernihiv authorities confirmed on Telegram on Saturday morning that air raid sirens went off in the region.

Later on Saturday morning, the Mykolaiv authorities said that air raid sirens were heard in the region. The Kiev city administration also announced an air raid warning.

Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, said on Telegram that air raid alerts were declared in most of Ukrainian regions as of 07:36 a.m. (04:36 GMT on Saturday).

Late on Friday night, air raid alerts were issued in the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and the Ukraine-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Air raid sirens also sounded in Kiev late on Friday night, the city administration said on Telegram. Power outages were reported in the city.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

On Friday, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that Russian strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure had affected at least half of the country's thermal energy generation capacity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia German Vladimir Putin Chernihiv Kerch Poltava Sumy Kharkiv Kiev October Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2022

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd October 2022

51 minutes ago
 France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sancti ..

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Drone Supply ..

10 hours ago
 Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counse ..

Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counselling campaign kicked off

10 hours ago
 Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolishe ..

Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolished 'Unhelpful Rhetoric' - UN Sp ..

10 hours ago
 US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid ..

US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid to Encourage Continued Output ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.