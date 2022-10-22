UPDATE - Air Raid Sirens Heard Across Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Air raid sirens sounded in several Ukrainian regions on Saturday morning, media report.

According to Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror Weekly), air raid warnings were heard across Ukraine on Saturday, including in the regions of Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv.

The Chernihiv authorities confirmed on Telegram on Saturday morning that air raid sirens went off in the region.

Later on Saturday morning, the Mykolaiv authorities said that air raid sirens were heard in the region. The Kiev city administration also announced an air raid warning.

Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, said on Telegram that air raid alerts were declared in most of Ukrainian regions as of 07:36 a.m. (04:36 GMT on Saturday).

Late on Friday night, air raid alerts were issued in the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and the Ukraine-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Air raid sirens also sounded in Kiev late on Friday night, the city administration said on Telegram. Power outages were reported in the city.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

On Friday, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that Russian strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure had affected at least half of the country's thermal energy generation capacity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.