UPDATE - Air Raid Sirens Heard in Kiev, Several Other Ukrainian Regions - Ministry Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Air raid warnings were in effect in a number of Ukrainian regions, including the capital Kiev, late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off shortly after midnight in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, and Kiev, the ministry's online map showed.

Later in the night, air raid warnings were issued in the regions of Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr, according to the ministry's data.

Earlier, air raid warnings were issued in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad regions, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

A day earlier, on New Year's night, air raid sirens went off all across Ukraine and multiple blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital, as well as the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions and Ukraine-controlled Kherson, where a critical infrastructure facility was damaged overnight, and the city and neighboring villages were left without electricity, according to the Kiev-appointed regional administration.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Saturday that about 30% of consumers remained without electricity in Ukraine's capital city due to emergency shutdowns, adding that water and heat supply were operating normally.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.