UPDATE - Air Raid Sirens Sound in Parts of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine early on Saturday morning, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry's online map showed.

Ukrainian media reported overnight that explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia.

Early on Saturday morning, Ukrainian media reported that explosions had also occurred in the Kherson region.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.